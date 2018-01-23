Apple drops a bunch of paid iOS apps for free. The App Store sale of the day offers 10 outstanding apps for different occasions, from a call recorder to week calendar to a barcode reader. Check them out here below:

Automatic Call Recorder Pro (US$4.99)

Unlike other call recorders, this app can do pretty much more than recording incoming and outgoing calls. With Automatic Call Recorder Pro, you can make free international and domestic calls. Upload your recorded calls to Dropbox or share with on social media. Download Automatic Call Recorder Pro for iOS from the App Store.

System Activity Monitor (US$0.99)

System Activity Monitor provides a unique dashboard view for all iOS devices. The app monitors activities like memory usage, battery life, used space and device information. It also has visuals LED indicator, 3D bar charts, battery charging animation, LED flashing charger and battery health check.

Teletext Stickies (US$0.99)

Teletext Stickies has 40 animated stickers, a lovely tribute to the dying medium Teletext.

Quran Majeed Pro (US$4.99)

Quran Majeed is an amazing Quran app that beautifies your life with the blessing of reading and listening to the Quran on the go. It offers complete Quran in the elegant Uthmanic script proofread by a Muslim scholar ('alim), multiple audio recitations, many translations and English, Arabic & Urdu tafsirs/commentaries.

QR Code Reader (US$0.99)

QR Code Reader is built for speed and performance to be the fastest QR reader/barcode scanner out there.

iSchool (US$3.99)

i-School is a study organiser and timetable schedule planner, both for schools and universities. Convenient class and study schedules, textbooks, homework and notes are attached to classes.

Force Corp. (US$0.99)

The alien substance is approaching our cities. It can't be destroyed and it consumes everything on its way, producing more and more of itself. Grey goo nightmare from a cold and distant corner of the universe. Only force shields developed by your company can now protect our cities.

VisuCaller (US$1.99)

VisuCaller scans and calls printed phone numbers. It can also scan contact information which can be saved to your device's contacts or an app list. Simply move the viewfinder over information and once scanned it appears in the list.

Multi Translate Voice (US$12)

Multi Translate Voice is a professional translator and interpreter app able to translate any language into three others at the same time. Just speak with your own voice, Multi Translate will convert it into text then translate/interpret, after which you can listen to the pronunciation of each language, even when your device is mute.

Week Calendar Pro (US$0.99)

Week Calendar Pro allows you to fully customise what you want to see on your calendar through a nice drop down preset that you can quickly switch between.

