A magazine has come up with claims that Henry Cavill is begging Dwayne Johnson to help him secure a role in the upcoming Fast And Furious movie.

In September, news broke out that the 35-year-old British actor would reportedly be leaving his role as Superman in the Warner Bros/DC Universe films.

According to a report in OK!, Cavill is hoping to join The Fast and the Furious series. An alleged source said: "He's really hoping to land a role in one of the upcoming movies, so he's asked Dwayne ['The Rock' Johnson] to help him."

"Henry's confident that Dwayne can make this happen because he has a lot of power in Hollywood," the insider added.

"Henry isn't trying to steal the spotlight from Dwayne. In fact, he's happy to take a backseat. He just really wants to be in the films," the source went on.

However, this story was rubbished by Gossip Cop, who revealed there is no truth to it.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros had released a statement saying they had actually not made a decision on Cavill's fate playing the famous superhero. The note read: "While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we've always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged."

Adding on, at that time, his manager, Dany Garcia, wrote on Twitter: "Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe."