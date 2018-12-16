Fans of Henry Cavill will be delighted to know that the Mission: Impossible — Fallout movie star is reportedly not done with DC Extended Universe. As per Aquaman movie star Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill is not quitting Superman, despite all the rumours and media speculations.

As per Henry Cavill's Justice League movie co-star, Jason Momoa, the 35-year-old British actor has no plans to leave his superhero character behind and move on from it.

As per Momoa, "I just talked to Henry... He's absolutely not [leaving the character]. He loves the character. He's not. One hundred percent. It's absolutely [not going to happen]."

The casting of Superman has remained one of the most talked topics among the fans of DC Comics. It was earlier speculated by several experts that Henry Cavill will not be the face of Superman anymore. The news of his sudden removal left everyone in bewilderment as fans took to social media to inquire about the future of Superman in future DC movies. Soon after that, a statement from Warner Bros. surfaced in which the studio's spokesperson stated following:

"While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we've always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged."

Even Henry Cavill teased his fans about his role of Superman. He went on to upload a cryptic video on his Instagram account in which he wore a T-shirt that reads, "Krypton Lifting Team." In the uploaded video, Cavill makes a Superman figurine enters and leaving the frame.

Check out the eerie video here:

As of now, it is not confirmed by the studio if we get to see Henry Cavill reprising the role of Superman in future DC movies.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. movie star Henry Cavill first featured as Clarke Kent/Superman in 2013 Man of Steel. He later went to reprise his role in other DC Extended Universe movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. As of now, he is busy with Netflix's fantasy drama series, The Witcher, which is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. In the upcoming series, Henry Cavill will be playing the lead role of Geralt of Rivia.