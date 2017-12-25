Lately, a report about Pentagon spending a whopping $22 million secretly for the investigation of UFOs has been doing the rounds all across the world and now adding to that frenzy, a Hollywood filmmaker has claimed to have witnessed one unidentified flying object for real.

The New York Times gathered evidence about the US Defense Department hiding news about the encounter between American military aircraft and possibly alien spaceships. A video footage of F/A-18 fighter jets chasing an unknown flying object along the coastal region of San Diego in 2004 also surfaced during the investigation. The publication also reported that the Bigelow Aerospace owner Robert Bigelow had his buildings modified in Las Vegas to store some kind of a strange alloy, which was gathered from an "unidentified aerial phenomena." Now, just a few days after this news broke, famous Oscar-nominated moviemaker Guillermo del Toro, told Hollywood Reporter that he has been in contact with a "crappy" UFO when he was young.

As per del Toro, he saw a giant alien spaceship while chilling with his friend near Guadalajara, Mexico. He also mentioned that the thing that he saw appeared to be made out of cardboard.

"Went from 1,000 meters away [too much closer] in less than a second — and it was so crappy. It was a flying saucer, so clichéd, with lights [blinking]. It's so sad: I wish I could reveal they're not what you think they are. They are what you think they are. And the fear we felt was so primal. I have never been that scared in my life. We jumped in the car, drove really fast. It was following us, and then I looked back and it was gone," stated the ace filmmaker.

"I know this is horrible. You sound like a complete lunatic, but I saw a UFO. I didn't want to see a UFO. It was horribly designed. I was with a friend. We bought a six-pack. We didn't consume it, and there was a place called Cerro del Cuatro, 'Mountain of the Four', on the periphery of Guadalajara. We said, 'Let's go to the highway.' We sit down to watch the stars and have the beer and talk. We were the only guys by the freeway. And we saw a light on the horizon going super-fast, not linear. And I said, 'Honk and flash the lights.' And we started honking," he added.

As the believers always find out proofs of aliens' existence, there are always rational expiations to counter every strange phenomenon. It's possible that there are possible believable reasons behind this one too. Well, whatever the case may be now we know that del Toro's sense of sci-fi drama doesn't just occur from nowhere.

The director also stated that he has witnessed ghosts, not once, but twice too. Maybe he is just lucky!