A YouTube conspiracy theory channel, UFOmania has shared a bizarre video featuring two UFOs being tailed by a helicopter. The video footage was apparently shot in the skies of Colorado Springs, US and the strange clip has already been submitted to the nonprofit organisation Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) for further investigation.

The video showed a chopper was chasing those UFOs away from the scene. But it is still not clear that whether the helicopter belongs to US military or not.

The unusual video was uploaded on the social media platform YouTube on May 09, 2018 and within 24 hours, it has racked up more than 16,000 views.

Most of the people who watched the video strongly argued that this video is a proof of extraterrestrial existence. Many beleives that aliens have been continuously monitoring us, and the presence of a helicopter in the scene clearly indicates that government is well aware of their existence.

After watching the video, several viewers came forward with various theories explaining this weird sighting.

"I saw this with my own eyes and took pics. I kept yelling for my daughter to look at it!!! Weird we were visiting the Mystery mile BIGFOOT and alien conference. I got so excited thinking I saw something ufo like in the sky," a YouTube user, Kathryn Quella, commented.

"And the government is gonna say is space debris or a weather balloon...great footage exposes the truth," said Charlie Brown, another user.

'Jesus is the only way', another YouTube user opined that aliens are preparing for an invasion, but the government is not revealing anything fearing public panic.

However, sceptics are not so convinced about the alien theory. According to these sceptics, the objects featured in the video could be just balloons.

"Looks like a bunch of balloons to me, and a helicopter passing by, not chasing them," commented azmusic2000.