Heavy snow hit northeast China wreaked havoc in the country causing flight delays and 29 expressways to shutdown.

Snowstorm hit most part of Liaoning province late on Wednesday, and it was still falling on Thursday, the Met office said before issuing a warning in 12 cities to watch out for street ice risks.

In the US, some 470 flights, about one-third of the total scheduled flights have been cancelled from John F Kennedy International Airport had already been cancelled, while 550, or 44 per cent, of flights from New Jersey's Newark airport and 485, or 42 per cent, from La Guardia.

New York is expecting up to 25 centimetres of snowfall Wednesday, and the National Weather Service warned of "heavy wet snow, coastal flooding and gusty winds" in the region.