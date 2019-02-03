In his recent visit to Bristol's Empire Fighting Chance charity, Prince Harry consoled a boy, who had just lost his parents.

During his visit, the Duke of Sussex asked everyone to leave the room so that he could talk to Iestyn Jones in private. The 12- year old boy from Kingston, near Bristol, lost his father seven years ago.

Harry, who lost his mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12, spent around 10 minutes with Iestyn Jones, and explained to him about how he could come to terms with the grief and tried his best to relate to him by talking about his own experiences.

"The same thing happened to me", Harry told the boy in his private conversation, as was reported by People.

"It just got a bit emotional because he mentioned something. He knew some stuff about me and the same thing happened to me. We had a chat for about 10 minutes," Iestyn informed reporters at the event. He further added, "When we had a group picture at the end he made sure I was standing next to him. They were lovely people. I didn't expect them to be like that. They were amazing people."

During the visit, Harry talked about boxing too. He revealed how the sport gave him a way to channel his aggression and that he even boxes sometimes. And just like Iestyn, even he found help from the sport.

The charity was started in 2006, by Martin Bisp and Jaimie Sanigar after they spotted two youth smuggling drugs. To which they decided to invite the boys for a round of boxing and help them. Bisp claims that within six weeks, the organisation saw the number rise to 50 kids. In this way, Empire Fighting Chance has produced many professional boxers and has also helped many youths from falling into a life of uncertainty that involves crime and unemployment.

Before leaving, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were presented with a pair of boxing gloves. The gloves had their royal titles inscribed in it.

"We can spar, we can train. That's amazing," a delighted Harry told his pregnant wife.