After a video went viral on social media platform, Facebook that showed pieces of newspaper stuffed within the side walls of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat's balcony, the HBD has started the investigation on the case.

The video went viral on Facebook that was posted on Thursday, August 16 and since then it had received more than 200,000 views. But for unknown reasons the video is deleted now.

Later the HDB said that the newspaper stuffing was discovered recently after the flat owner decided to change windows. As per the HDB's Facebook post, the balcony was completed in 1984. In addition, they also said that in 1999 those windows were installed "by a renovation contractor engaged by the flat owner. During this installation, the contractor had placed newspaper stuffing into the walls."

On Sunday, HDB stated in their post that they will take necessary action against the renovation contractor if he "is found to be errant."

However, after conducting a proper checking, HDB confirmed that "there are no structural safety concerns. The wall has since been rectified."