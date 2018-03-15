Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mourned the death of British physicist Professor Stephen Hawking, terming him a "celebrity face of modern physics".

Hawking, who shaped modern cosmology and inspired millions despite suffering from a life-threatening condition, died on Wednesday -- leaving millions in mourning globally. He was 76.

"His physical challenges notwithstanding, Professor Stephen Hawking was the celebrity face of modern physics," Gandhi tweeted. "A torchbearer for logic, reason and scientific temper, the professor left an indelible mark on our society. Like millions of his fans around the world, I mourn his passing," he added.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Science Minister Harsh Vardhan had earlier condoled the demise of Hawking.

"Sad to hear of the passing of scientist Stephen Hawking. His brilliant mind made our world and our universe a less mysterious place. And his courage and resilience will remain an inspiration for generations," Kovind said in a tweet.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Hawking and said: "Professor Stephen Hawking was an outstanding scientist and academic".

It was January 2001 when Hawking came to India for the first time, later describing the 16-day long tour as "magnificent".

In the first leg of the tour in Mumbai, Hawking addressed an international physics seminar at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). The physicist also celebrated his 59th birthday at the Oberoi Towers hotel where he stayed.

In New Delhi, Hawking met then President K.R. Narayanan at Rashtrapati Bhavan who later described the 45-minute meeting with the British physicist as "an unforgettable experience".

Joining other scientific community, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella tweeted: "We lost a great one today. Stephen Hawking will be remembered for his incredible contributions to science -- making complex theories and concepts more accessible to the masses."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted: "The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking".

Astrophysicist Dr Karan Jani, who works for the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), wrote: "The courage for a career in astrophysics happened due to Brief History of Time - a used copy that I got from a street vendor in my small town of [India] 12 yrs ago."

From Hollywood to Bollywood, condolences poured in for Hawking.

While actor Eddie Redmayne remembered him as a "ladies man", the official Twitter account of "The Big Bang Theory", a TV series that witnessed appearances of the famed professor, also remembered him.

"RIP Stephen Hawking. A major loss to the scientific community and to the millions he inspired through his work and life. Condolences to the family," tweeted actor-producer Farhan Akhtar.