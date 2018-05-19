Mount Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in Hawaii and it has been erupting continuously since more than three decades. But during the past couple of weeks, the residents are witnessing frequent massive eruptions and at one point in time, it caused a huge plume of ash 30,000 feet into the air.

A self-proclaimed Christian numerologist David Meade has claimed that these massive eruptions are the signs of Nibiru's arrival to earth. He mentioned about the giant planet Nibiru, which is lurking on the edge of the solar system and that may one day hit the earth, causing an apocalypse.

Meade argues that Nibiru's approach weakens the magnetic field of the earth, and due to Planet X's gravitational pull, natural disasters like earthquakes and volcanic eruptions will become common in earth. He also revealed that the recent eruption in Hawaii is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

"As the Nibiru system approaches, it affects the magnetic field of our Sun, which directly impacts the Earth's magnetism. Thus, you have once-in-a-lifetime events such as we are witnessing in Hawaii. We enter into a situation or begin a process or journey that is particularly strange, problematic, difficult, complex, or chaotic, especially one that becomes increasingly so as it develops or unfolds." said Meade, Express UK reports.

NASA had denied all the rumours surrounding Nibiru and addressed it as an internet hoax, but an International team of scientists recently revealed that they have found the evidence of Planet 9, which may be lurking beyond Neptune in our solar system.

The team has discovered a space body, most probably a dwarf planet which has a bizarre orbit that is likely to be influenced by Planet 9.

" It's not proof that Planet Nine exists. But I would say the presence of an object like this in our solar system bolsters the case for Planet Nine," said Professor David Gerdes, the co-author of this study.