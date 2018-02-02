Passengers arriving at or departing from Brisbane Airport will be able to make payments through cryptocurrency at various stores and F&B outlets at the airport.

This comes after Brisbane Airport announced partnership with TravelbyBit to bring decentralised block chain enabled payments into its terminal shopping.

Travellers will soon be able to use TravelbyBit's cryptocurrency payment system, including Bitcoin, Dash, Ethereum and other digital currencies, to dine and shop at stores.

The partnership reinforces Brisbane Airport's aim to promote community projects, support local businesses, improve the passenger experience, and become a leader in the airport digital innovation space.

"Many people around the world have made money investing in cryptocurrencies and a lot of these people travel internationally, so it makes sense to offer a digital currency experience within our terminals," Roel Hellemons, Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) General Manager Strategic Planning and Development, said in a statement dated January 24.

Brisbane Airport is only the starting point for digital currency travellers.

TravelbyBit has built a network of merchants throughout Brisbane who take payments in digital currencies.