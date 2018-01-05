The year did not start off very well for EXO's Baekhyun as he has been criticised a bit too much by the public. Recently some of his haters have mocked Baekhyun by saying he can't sing.

But that did not discourage the 25-year-old singer at all as he slammed them by doing what any gentleman would have done.

Baekhyun instead of reverting back negative reactions, he simply went live on Instagram and nailed "Amazing You" by Han Dong Geun.

The pop icon has surely shut the haters by unleashing his powerful vocal and his mesmerizing style of singing.

Fans were completely awestruck with his live song and were seen showering him with loads of praises.

His mesmeric voice is of course hard to resist and we are sure this will melt his critics.

Baekhyun was also criticised recently for his opinion regarding depression.

A supposed fan posted a clip from a talk she had with the star at a fan event on December 30. In the clip, Baekhyun said," I don't know why people get depressed."

People commented saying he's not considerate of people suffering from depression. His statement was disheartening for fans; after all his label mate Jonghyun had suffered from depression and died by committing suicide on December 18.

Baekhyun immediately clarified his words and apologised on his social media account on Tuesday.

He stated that he was not intending to give a negative impression of those who are under depression but rather a consoling attempt to motivate his fans.

He said, "To be honest, I've been afraid of depression lately, and I was in a hypersensitive state. Then at the fan signing event, I talked a lot with that fan, and I was worried. I suddenly became afraid. I'm supposed to make this fan happy at a fan signing event that's supposed to be filled with happiness, and I suddenly felt the weight of what they told me".

He ended the letter by saying," "Still, I wanted to sincerely apologize. I apologize to that fan, and I wanted to say I'm sorry to everyone who was hurt because of this incident."

Moreover, he promised he will speak and act more carefully in the future.

Well, there's a long way for the year to end and we wish Baekhyun a "Happy New Year" and smoother days ahead.