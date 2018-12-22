The Harvey Weinstein trial is gathering steam, with actresses arriving to confront the embattled producer. Actresses like Amber Tamblyn and Marisa Tomei wore Time's Up shirts to watch Harvey Weinstein try (and fail) to get five rape charges dismissed.

It is being reported that the disgraced former Hollywood producer appeared in court in New York City in a bid to get five rape charges against him dropped, and the women of the Time's Up movement were there to see him fail.

Actresses gathered in the courthouse to watch the disgraced producer attempt to quash five rape charges. Amber Tamblyn, Marisa Tomei, and Jennifer Esposito sat in the courtroom, wearing Time's Up shirts (or in Marissa's case, a tote bag) as a Manhattan judge rejected Weinstein's arguments and ruled that his case would be moving forward.

Time's Up, the anti-abuse organization headed by former WNBA president Lisa Borders and supported by the women (and male allies) of Hollywood, tweeted after the Weinstein verdict, "We are relieved that Harvey Weinstein failed in his efforts to avoid accountability for his crimes. We look forward to seeing justice served and seeing Harvey Weinstein prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

It was reported that Jennifer Lawrence would also appear at the hearing, mainly to refute the rumours that have been going around that Harvey Weinstein bragged about having slept with the actress. But the actress did not appear at the courthouse.

The "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" actress denied the suit's claims about her, saying in a statement, "My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein. I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women."