Last year, Professor Alvi Loeb, a chief researcher at Harvard University received negative criticisms from all corners after he claimed that interstellar visitor Oumuamua could be an alien probe. Loeb made this conclusion after analyzing the trajectory of Oumuamua, and he made it clear that the unexpected acceleration gained by the interstellar visitor is indicating its extraterrestrial origin.

However, many top space experts revealed that the acceleration gained by Oumuamua is due to a phenomenon called outgassing. Even though many experts dismissed the theory put forward by Loeb, the Harvard researcher strongly argued that the mysterious object which is now zooming past Jupiter may have an extraterrestrial origin.

Loeb made these remarks while talking with the Washington Post recently. The researcher also added that he will back down if someone put forwards solid pieces of evidence that prove Oumuamua's natural origin.

During the talk with Washington Post, Loeb also argued that the typical shape of Oumuamua is another reason which made him think that it is actually an alien probe. As per Loeb, Oumuamua is just one millimeter thick which makes it one of the weirdest objects ever discovered in the solar system.

"Many people expected once there would be this publicity, I would back down. If someone shows me evidence to the contrary, I will immediately back down. It changes your perception on reality, just knowing that we're not alone. We are fighting on borders, on resources. ... It would make us feel part of planet Earth as a civilization rather than individual countries voting on Brexit," added Loeb.

Even though several other space experts have dismissed the alien theory, conspiracy theorists believe that Loeb's views are correct, and Oumuamua is actually an extraterrestrial probe which may be looking for signs of life in the solar system.