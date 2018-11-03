A new study conducted by Shmuel Bialy and Abraham Loeb, astronomers at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics has suggested that the interstellar object 'Oumuamua' could actually be an alien sail sent from another civilization to look for signs of life.

Even though many experts have argued that Oumuamuacould be a naturally formed asteroid, these Harvard researchers strongly believe that it could be a light sail of artificial origin. As per the researchers, the strange cigar shape of the object, and the unexpected boost along with a shift in trajectory it attained while passing through the inner solar system clearly indicate its artificial origin.

The study report titled 'Could Solar Radiation Pressure Explain 'Oumuamua's Peculiar Acceleration?' pointed out that Oumuamua could be a light sail from an intelligent civilization which uses radiation power for traveling.

"Considering an artificial origin, one possibility is that 'Oumuamua is a light sail, floating in interstellar space as a debris from an advanced technological equipment. Alternatively, a more exotic scenario is that 'Oumuamua may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization," wrote the researchers in the study report.

Oumuamua which is less than half a mile in length is now farther away from our sun than the Jupiter and is traveling to the outskirts of the solar system. In all probabilities, this object could reach back in the interstellar space in another four years.

As the study report surfaced online, a section of conspiracy theorists has also joined the party, and they consider this finding as an authentic proof of alien existence. These conspiracy theorists believe that aliens used to send scout ships to the earth to monitor the conditions here before they gear up for an invasion. They argue that 'Oumuamua' is such a scoutship which indicates an imminent alien invasion.