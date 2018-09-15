Harrison Ford, the lead actor of the famous science-fiction movie, 'Indiana Jones' has urged people to stop voting for candidates who don't believe in science. He made these comments during a speech delivered at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco. Even though the actor did not reveal any names of the politicians who do not believe in science, he made it clear that people know who they are.

"Stop giving power to people who don't believe in science, or worse than that, pretend they don't believe in science for their own self-interest. They know who they are; we know who they are," said Harrison during his speech.

'The Fugitive' star also warned that the future of humanity is at stake due to the drastic climate changes. The star called the problem of climate change, ''the greatest moral crisis of our time.''

"We are all, rich or poor, powerful or powerless, we will all suffer the effects of climate and ecosystem destruction. Those least responsible will bear the greatest costs," added the actor.

This is not the first time that Harrison is lashing out against politicians who do not believe in science. In 2017, while he was honoured by Conservation International, a nonprofit environmental group, he argued that the greatest threat faced by humans is people in key positions who do not believe in science.

"We face an unprecedented moment in this country. Today's greatest threat is not climate change, not pollution, not flood or fire. It's that we've got people in charge of important shit who don't believe in science," said Harrison Ford, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The 'Star Wars' actor also made it clear that protecting the nature is a matter of survival for humans and said, "If we don't stop the destruction of nature, nothing else will matter. Jobs won't matter, our economies won't matter, our freedoms and ethics won't matter, our children's education and potential won't matter, peace, prosperity. If we end the ability of a healthy natural world to sustain humanity nothing else will matter, simply said. Nature doesn't need people, people need nature."