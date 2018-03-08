The International Women's Day (IWD) is being celebrated every year on March 8. The day has been observed since the early 1900s and was established by Socialist International, in their meeting in Copenhagen in 1910.

Earlier, it used to be called the International Working Women's Day. The day marks the celebration of women all across the globe for their achievements in all aspects of society and civilization including social, economic, cultural and political arenas.

The year, the theme for International Women's Day is #PressforProgress. "We can't be complacent. Now, more than ever, there's a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity," The International Women's Day organisation said on its website.

"A strong call to #PressforProgress. A strong call to motivate and unite friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive," the website added.

On this occasion of International Women's Day, IBTimes Singapore has handpicked the best inspirational quotes by some of the eminent powerful women from around the world.