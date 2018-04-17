A creature with a body of half man-half animal is quite popular in myths and fiction. But in Argentina, a man has snapped a similar figure, and nobody has convincingly explained what it is. According to local media reports, the creature is not shy of confrontation, as it is used to roam the streets in the night.

Local media also reported that the bizarre creature has already killed two dogs which include a German shepherd and a pit bull.

As the snap of the weird creature went viral on online media, conspiracy theory channel 'UFOmania' too uploaded a video on it on YouTube. The video has already received more than 200,000 views since its upload two days ago.

"The creature's shape is striking, as it has not been connected with any known animal. Residents of Totoras in the province of Santa Fe report that a creature is wandering the streets and has even slain two dogs," wrote the conspiracy theory channel in the video description.

Many people even started coming out with various theories explaining the origin of this animal. Sebastian P, a YouTube user suggested that this animal could be a werewolf. He also added that the creature will be more than 7 feet tall if it stands on its back leg.

Some other people claimed that the creature depicted in the video is actually Chupacabra, a legendary creature mentioned in the popular American folklore. According to the folklore, this animal has reportedly nurtured the habit of killing and drinking the blood of goats.

However, skeptics soon debunked the authenticity of the picture and revealed that it is actually the flipped image of a character depicted in the movie 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'.

"They flipped that image, shrunk it, made it blurry! I wanted a real monster," revealed Rkaye2009, a YouTube user.