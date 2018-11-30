Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's fans are excited to know more details about the private lives of the newly-weds. The famous model recently opened up about having kids with her husband Justin Bieber.

During a recent interview with Vogue Arabia, Hailey Baldwin gave her fans and well-wishers a timeline as to when she will have kids. As per the model, she wants to have children but that's not happening anytime soon.

"I love kids, and I can't wait to have my own," she said. "I would say that now, that's a closer reality."

During the interview, Hailey also opened up spending less time on social media and how she doesn't feel like she was raised as a stereotypical child of some celebrity. Hailey is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin.

"There are some 'normal' things I never did – like go to college – but I do think I was able to learn how to have a schedule, be on time, and be responsible, all because I started working at 17," she added.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have finally moved out of the United States and shifted to the singer's home country — Canada. As per reports, the singer and his model wife have made Ontario their new home and are planning to have kids there.

"Hailey and Justin are living in Waterloo, Ontario, full-time now. That's their home base," a source told the outlet. "Justin has a huge home up there—9,000 square feet, 1,000 acres, on a lake. He loves it up there and so does Hailey."

It was earlier reported in September that Justin Bieber has bought a $5 million estate and the couple is now reportedly enjoying their time there. However, it does not mean that Justin Bieber is done living in the US.

The world-famous pop singer reportedly signed a monthly lease on an LA mansion, the rent of which is around $100,000 a month, so the newly-weds are most likely to be splitting their time in LA and Ontario.

"They're very much in love. They get along so well," the source said.