Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk went on their honeymoon with her former husband, Chris Martin. The Iron Man actress tied the knot soon with the American Horror Story co-producer in September 2018, but took a family vacation only in December.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the Avengers: Infinity War star talked about their unique family trip. She said: "We just took our honeymoon in the Maldives. We had a big family honeymoon over Christmas. So (it was) my new husband, his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends. It was a very modern honeymoon. It was great, we had such a good time."

"We just wanted to minimise the pain for the kids," she added. "They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that."

The 46-year-old American actress and the Coldplay front man separated in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. The former couple have two children, Apple and Moses.

Previously, Paltrow had opened up about her relationship with Martin. While speaking during a Cannes Lions discussion with Stephen Sakur, she said: "My children know that we're in a loving family. And I adore their father even though we're not in a romantic relationship."

"I'm very proud of us for the way that - as anyone who has been divorced knows - we have had to put aside an awful lot to stay a family for the sake of the children. Sometimes it's quite tough on a personal level," she added.

Meanwhile, Martin revealed to The Sunday Times, how the two handled their crumbling marriage. He said: "It's always out there in the media, but I have a very wonderful separation-divorce. It's a divorce, but it's a weird one. You can come at it very aggressively and blame and blame. Or you can put yourself in the garage, so to speak. Take yourself apart and clean off the bits. Reassemble."