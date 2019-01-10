Alright, it seems like Gwyneth Paltrow is more of a free spirit than we thought. She portrays herself as an earnest health enthusiast if a little intense at times. Reportedly, the actress

The actress apparently endorsed a sexually explicit viral tweet about moving on from an ex.

Gwyneth posted a single word - 'preach' - on the tweet turned meme.

It read: 'I wanted to die after my ex left me but then I found somebody that tied me up and stuck their thumb in my a**. Life is about growth.' The "Shakespeare in Love" actress seems to be having some fun at the expense of her famous exes as she continued to get cheeky on the internet.

It was reported that Gwyneth Paltrow split from Coldplay rocker Chris Martin after ten years of marriage in 2014, she apparently found love again with Glee producer Brad Falchuk that same year, marrying him last year.

She went on to entertain fans with comments on a post which featured a headline that described Gwyneth's onetime fiance Brad Pitt as 'the man who likes to look like his girlfriend', along with photos of the star with Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston and Paltrow.

'Or we like to look like him, let's face it,' Paltrow wrote in an exchange captured by Comments by Celebs Instagram. But she didn't stop there reportedly last year, an account called @gaybestfriend posted a photo of the mother-of-two with the caption 'Me at happy hour pretending to listen to my friends but really thinking about d**k.'

Gwyneth Paltrow apparently replied: 'Ain't that the damn truth.' Now, we have to say that it is surprising to see Gwyneth let loose like this and to do so on the internet, of all places. You can check out the posts here: