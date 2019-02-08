Gucci has been receiving a lot of criticism for one of the products that has been seen as a product of racism rather than of a fashion.

The product - a 'balaclava jumper' to be precise - has received a lot of flak on Twitter. Users have complained that the jumper tries to show a black face. The design has also been done in a manner that makes you look like those in cartoons, that used to demean black people, with big red lips.

Ever since the spark of outrage, Gucci has apologised for the product. They have stressed on the point that they support diversity. "We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make."

The 890 dollars jumper has been removed from Gucci's website. If went to the archive section, it can be found that the item was last on the shelf in January. The jumper is still available on Spring.

The jumper was from the Fall Winter 2018 season. On Spring website, the collection has been described as something that," 'reflected the stark environment of an operating room, emulating the theme of the collection where reconstructing materials and fabrics created a new identity... Inspired by vintage ski masks, multicoloured knitted balaclavas walked the runway, adding a mysterious feel to this collection. This knit top combines the accessory with the ready-to-wear collection."

Despite, removing it from the website many people have been able to download pictures of it and circulated. They have all accused the fashion company of downplaying the severity of blackface. Though some feel it has been designed in that manner to honour Black History month, but the item had already been showcased prior that.

Twitterattis has even found a mask that matches the jumper and that seems to be last Bolt on the coffin.

The controversy comes after horrifying blackface and lynching images from North Carolina Democrat Roy Cooper's yearbook emerged.