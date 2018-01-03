Actress Gu Hye Sun, who is looking for a suitable comeback platform, has signed an exclusive agreement with Partners Park. After almost 14 years, the pretty lady left YG Entertainment in early 2017. "We are pleased and excited to be a part of Gu Hye Sun's career, who has been loved not only in Korea but also across the globe. We will support Hye Sun to showcase her charm in a more different and matured way," Partners Park said in a press statement (as quoted by Sports Chosun).

The actress is currently awaiting the premiere of her independent short film, 'Mystery Pink'. Starring Yang Dong-geun and Seo Hyun-jin, it will be unveiled at Hye Sun's personal exhibition later this year.

Going by reports, this will be Hye Soo's comeback to television after opting out of the weekend drama, 'You Are Too Much' due to severe allergic shocks. The actress was rushed to the emergency ward after she complained of suffocation and dizziness. Later, her agency revealed that Hye Soo is suffering from a serious allergic digestive disorder known as anaphylaxis and doctors have advised for a complete long-term rest.

Following this, the drama's production company allowed Hye Soo to quit the shoot and she was eventually replaced by actress Jang Hee Jin. Some of Hye Soo's memorable drama roles include Pure in Heart, The King And I, Boys Over Flowers, Take Care of Us, Captain, Angel Eyes, and Blood (2015).

Hye Sun recently appeared in tvN's reality program 'Newlywed Diary' with her husband Ahn Jae Hyun. The show was an instant hit with viewers experiencing the fun side of both the stars. Following the success of the program, the PD has promised viewers with the second season of Ahn-Ku couple.