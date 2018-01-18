Rockstar Games have offered a new update for Grand Theft Auto V, and it includes an action-packed adversary mode, an advanced new vehicle, and endless discounts. The new adversary mode named 'Air Quota' allows the gamers to engage in aerial dogfights with various teams of players. The gamer will be given the privilege to control advanced aircrafts loaded with ammunition, and they can shoot down the opposition airborne vehicles to grab more points.

According to the latest update note issued by Rockstar Games, the gamer who emerges as a winner in this air battle will also get the chance to win a mammoth sum of GTA$.

"You picked up a couple of cheeky kills in a P-996 Lazer and dubbed yourself 'King of the Skies', but how are your skills in an attack helicopter? Can you duck and dodge in a Thruster? Well, Air Quota is here to put your claims of greatness to the test in a gigantic aerial fracas for up to 4 teams and 16 players. Work your way through every flavor of airborne combat the Los Santos skies have to offer the only way you know how - by blowing your opponents to bits with Missiles and Cannons. Earn Double GTA$ & RP in the brand new Air Quota mode now through January 22nd," wrote Rockstar Games on their website.

Another major point of attraction in this update is the availability of a new vehicle, the Grotti GT500. This stylishly designed vehicle will be the best pick for GTA gamers who wish to enjoy riding through the beautiful Los Santos city.

"Grotti GT500 Sports Classic is a shining example of Italian automotive excellence — seductively styled, and terribly uninterested in your health and safety. Get your Grotti GT500 today, exclusively from Legendary Motorsport," wrote Rockstar.

Apart from the Air Quota Adversary Mode and Grotti GT500, the new update also offers various discounts to keep you stylish and secure.

As per the new update, the gamer will get discount of 25% for facility styles, facility graphics, security room, Buckingham Pyro, and HVY Nightshark (Weaponized vehicle). Gamers will also have the option to earn some extra cash by competing in this week's Premium Stunt Race and Time Trial.