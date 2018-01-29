Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards and took part in a comedy bit taking a jab at US President Donald Trump.

The former presidential candidate, along with Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, John Legend and DJ Khaled were among those who read excerpts from Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" -- the hit book about billionaire's first year in the White House, CNN said.

The bit on Sunday night showed Grammy host James Corden holding auditions for the book reading, in hopes of nabbing next year's Best Spoken Word Album with famous musicians trying out for the coveted role.

Clinton's face was covered by the book when she first appeared on screen in the pre-taped sketch, but the crowd cheered when she lowered the book to reveal her face.

Clinton read the famous line about Trump's love for fast food: "He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made."

The Grammys producers reached out to Clinton's camp a couple of weeks ago.

They toyed with a couple of different passages from the book before settling on the except about Trump's McDonald's habit, a person involved with the taping, which took place last week in New York City told CNN.

The sketch has already drawn the ire of at least one prominent White House figure. US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley fired off a tweet shortly after the bit aired.

"I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the 'Fire and Fury' book killed it," Haley tweeted. "Don't ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it."

Haley took to the radio waves on Thursday to say that a rumour sparked by the book is "absolutely not true," referring to a detail in "Fire and Fury" that alleges that she carried on an affair with President Trump.

The book has sold 1.7 million copies, according to publisher Henry Holt and Co. "Fire and Fury" has also been No. 1 on the New York Times best seller for three weeks.