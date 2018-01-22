Ride-hailing firm Grab on Monday announced a three-year partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to help foreign visitors experience the best of the city-state.

In a bid to go cashless, Grab and STB will roll out GrabPay at tourist hotspots such as hawker centers, dining establishments, cultural and lifestyle precincts, shopping centers and tourist attractions, according to a joint statement released on the STB website.

Tourists can experience these hotspots without having to change for local currency, and redeem GrabReward points through the Grab app to discover other experiences and events, the statement said.

Grab and STB will launch a joint study to better understand visitors' behavioral patterns and preferences for transport modes to get around Singapore.

"Singapore is a great place to live, visit, work and play... Our collaboration with STB will help ensure that locals and visitors alike can enjoy the same quality experience as they explore our city using the Grab app," Lim Kell Jay, Head of Grab Singapore said.

Grab will be sharing its booking interface in phases through STB's Tourism Information & Services Hub (TIH), allowing select tourism businesses to integrate Grab's various tools into their own digital platforms.

This will enable visitors to better plan travel routes by providing easier access to information about estimated fares and waiting times, as per the statement.