Popular K-pop group GOT7 has technically become 'Sunbaes' (seniors) as the band marks their fourth anniversary today.

Got7 is composed of seven members- JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group which was formed by JYP Entertainment made their debut when they performed the track "Girls Girls Girls" on "M!Countdown" on January 16, 2014.

GOT7 is popular for their amazing stage performances, which also include elements of martial arts tricks.

The band has released many hit songs and have gained lots of love and attention from fans.

They released their latest comeback last October with "7 for7", which features the title track "You Are".

Today, on the occasion of the celebration of their fourth year in the Korean music industry, the talented members of GOT7 have shared a video on Instagram. The members have thanked their fandom-IGOT7 saying, "To our beloved IGOT7, we've been happy because we've been together with you for four years, and let's stay together forever", in the post.

Fans have already trended the hashtag "4YearsWithGOT7" globally on Twitter to acknowledge their favourite group's fourth anniversary.

They have also congratulated and expressed their love and appreciation for their idols on social media.

Check out fans' tweets:

We wish GOT7 a wonderful fourth anniversary and all the best for the future.