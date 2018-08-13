Bidding goodbye to Game of Thrones and some of its pivotal characters is going to be rough for us fans, but knowing that HBO has greenlit a pilot episode to its prequel is comforting. Even though it will not feature the Targaryens and Lannisters, the story of how The Wall came to be should be fascinating.

Before we get into what's coming next after the "winter" has come and gone, let's take a quick look at the theories about how season 8 could close and it's not looking good for Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) already.

Jon and Daenerys' night of passion has brought them good, but will it be received well by others? Going by the family tree, the new lovers are aunt and nephew. Even though that's one messed up a relationship, nothing's out-of-the-ordinary at the Westeros.

However, fans predict that this new found romance could very well end in bloodshed for either of the two.

One of many theories around how Jon would be killed off suggests that Daenerys could plunge a dragon glass sword into, which would turn Jon into the Night King. On being the Night King, he would drive the White Walkers away from Westeros, allowing Daenerys to rule it peacefully.

Another idea suggests that Jorah Mormont, who once loved Daenerys and last checked, was desperately trying to win her over, could kill Jon upon knowing what he and his new lover was up to.

Interestingly, the viewers are divided on Jon's fate on the show. Some believe the last time Jon died and was brought back, he became immortal. And if any of that logic is true, then Daenerys would struggle knowing she'd have to pass on someday, knowing Jon ruling the Westeros. That would most definitely affect their relationship, causing a possible rift.

"There are too many signs that she is unstable. I suspect that Jon will have to do the unthinkable and kill her (and his unborn) child for the greater good. "He will most likely spend his eternity brooding over the Seven Kingdoms as The Prince who was Promised," Reddit user Chicago Leslie speculated.

Game of Thrones is scheduled to premiere sometime during the first half of 2019.