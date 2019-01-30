Move over Meghan, we might have another royal baby on the way. Okay, so this is so crazy that it might just happen. Remember how Jon and Dany did the deed at the end of last season. Well by the looks of it, there might be a pureblood Targaryen baby on the way.

The Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryenromance was consummated at the end of last season. And since it is Game of Thrones, an incest baby is not out of the question. Just imagine a Targaryen pureblood Joffrey Baratheon. All the ingredients for a new "Mad King" to take over the Iron Throne and if George R.R. Martin's source material is anything to go by. That might indeed be the case for the future. Now the issue of the future has been raised by Tyrion Lannister. He has been trying to press the importance of an heir to Daenerys.

"You say you can't have children," Tyrion reminds us, "but there are other ways of choosing a successor." Maybe Jon Snow has already helped Daenerys with that part.

There has been foreshadowing in the last season that may be designed to throw fans off, but we have to say it seems quite plausible. In the last season while Jon is consoling her over Viserion's death and expressing his regret over the foolhardy wight-capturing mission, Dany once again tells him, "the dragons are my children. They're the only children I'll ever have. Do you understand?"

Maybe Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's child will inherit the Iron Throne. Maybe he will become a just ruler and bring about peace or he could be the next "Mad King."