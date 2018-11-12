OnePlus 6T in all-new gradient finishOnePlus China
It's barely a week since the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple made its debut in China and now the company is planning to bring it to other regions.

OnePlusconfirmed the news on its official Twitter handle and that the gorgeous violet-hued OnePlus 6T will be making its way to several international markets soon. Even the local Indian handle has teased the new variant that will be made available in the subcontinent. But, the question is when?

If previous release launch pattern is taken as any indication, OnePlus is expected to release the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple global variant probably by the end of November or early December just in time of Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.

The new OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple looks stunning from the back. The glass-and-metal blended shell makes the device reflect multiple violet shades from dark to light when looked from different angles. It is one of the most visually appealing marquee phones in the market.

Rest of the specifications are same as the original OnePlus6T (review). On the front, it sports 6.41 full HD+ Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6 series shield on top and to power the massive screen, it comes with 3,700mAh battery, 400mAh more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). It also boasts Fast Charging (5V 4A) technology. In addition to the face unlock feature, it comes with an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core backed by Google's latest Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, dual primary camera 16MP (with Sony IMX519 sensor)+20MP (with Sony IMX376K sensor) and an equally impressive 16MP (Sony IMX371 sensor) front snapper with Studio light effects and more.

Key Specifications Of OnePlus 6T:

ModelOnePlus 6T
Display6.41-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6

  • Aspect ratio: 19.5:9
  • Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display
OSAndroid Pie-based OxygenOS
Processor10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU
GPUAdreno 630
RAMLPDDR4X 6GB/8GB
Storage128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1)
Camera
  • Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, AI Scene Detection, Portrait, Pro mode, Night mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Studio Lighting, RAW image
  • Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, studio lighting, face retouching, smile capture
Video
  • 4K video at 30/60 fps
  • 1080p video at 30/60 fps
  • 720p resolution at 30 fps
  • Super Slow Motion:
  • 1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps
  • Time-lapse
  • Video editor
Battery3,700mAh (non-removable) with Fast Charging (5V 4A)
Network4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
Add-onsDual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), In-display, Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, nano coating for protection against water splashes
Dimensions157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm
Weight185g
ColoursMirror Black/ Midnight Black
Price
  • 6GB RAM+128GB: Rs 37,999
  • 8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 41,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 45,999