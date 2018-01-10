Popular actress Son Ye-jin is all set to return to television with a JTBC drama. After almost five years, Son will play the lead in the channel's upcoming series which has been given the working title "Pretty Sister Who Treats Me to Meals."

The drama will revolve around a 30-something coffee shop supervisor, Yoon Jin-ah (played by Son) who leads a boring and monotonous lifestyle. Suddenly, her life gets excited when she meets Seo Joon Hee, her best friend's younger brother. Rising actor Jung Hae In has been approached to play the role of Seo.

Acclaimed director Ahn Pan-seok will wield the megaphone. According to a report on Korea Herald, Son is extremely excited to work with Ahn. The drama is scheduled to be aired in March.

Son rose to fame with romance-themed films and television series such as "The Classic," "Summer Scent," "A Moment to Remember," and "April Snow." Films like "Alone in Love," "My Wife Got Married," "The Pirates," "The Truth Beneath" and "The Last Princess" gave her the platform to experiment with various genres and prove her versatility. Her last television drama was "Shark" in 2013.

This year, Son is also gearing up to star in a thriller directed by Lee Jong Seok titled "Negotiations". She will be sharing screen space with Hyun Bin in this crime drama. The story revolves around a negotiator from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's crisis negotiating team and a criminal who kidnaps the negotiator's superior.

In addition, Son will also star alongside her "Delicious Proposal" (2001) costar So Ji-sub in the film "Now I Will Meet You," based on the Japanese novel Be With You.

Looks like 2018 would be the year of comebacks for many stars.