After Apple released new classroom software for schoolgoers last month, Google has launched "Rolling Study Halls" to help students from rural communities access Wi-Fi and Chromebooks on buses.

Google said that the programme is now being expanded to 16 additional school districts in the US.

"After initial pilots in North Carolina and South Carolina, early results indicate promising gains in reading and math proficiency and increased digital fluency. So we are expanding Rolling Study Halls to reach thousands more students across 16 more school districts, focused on rural communities," the company said in a blog post on Monday.

Participating school districts would receive mobile Wi-Fi routers, data plans and devices to help transform their buses into mobile learning spaces.

Along with access to technology, students would also have access to an onboard educator who would provide help with assignments and engaging digital activities.

Google said it was also working with local officials to determine how "Rolling Study Halls" could help provide connectivity for community members beyond the school.

Apple last month unveiled a new 9.7-inch iPad for schools, some classroom software and a creative curriculum called "Everyone Can Create".

It also released a new free "Schoolwork" app that would let teachers distribute handouts, make assignments, assign specific activities within apps, check on students' progress.

In US schools, 60 per cent laptops and computers use Google software, followed by Apple's iOS at 12.3 per cent and MacOS at 4.7 per cent, media reports said. (IANS)