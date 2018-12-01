The tech giant Google has decided to shut down its popular messaging service, Hangouts, by 2020. It is another addition to the list of services that the company stopped completely.

The service, which was launched in 2013, has been losing features in recent years as the company stopped updating the app and has taken away the SMS messaging. Many reviewers also stated that the service is showing signs of age, bug and performance issues.

Hangouts is still used as chat service in Gmail on the web and it can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

As reported by 9to5Google, "Last spring Google announced its pivot for the Hangouts brand to enterprise use cases with Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet, so the writing has been on the wall for quite some time regarding the Hangouts consumer app's demise."

It also added, "Hangouts as a brand will live on with G Suite's Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet, the former intended to be a team communication app comparable to Slack and the latter a video meetings platform."

Over the years Google has killed several products and here is the list of those services.