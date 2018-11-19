Google's first-ever proprietary tablet Pixel Slate made its debut along with the Pixel phone series in early October. While the latter is already available for purchase in global markets, the former was only recently put up for pre-order in select regions with shipping expected to commence in December.

But, now reports are coming in that Google has expedited the shipping process for the Pixel Slate in the US and is slated to reach the customers' doorstep anytime between November 20 and 21 just before the Thanksgiving festival day. However, this is being done for those select consumers who shelled out additional $22.99 for expedited service. Previously, the shipping was slated to kick off during the first week of December.

As far as the consumers pre-ordered the device for normal delivery are expected to receive the consignment around mid-December if not early.

For the uninitiated, the Pixel Slate flaunts a 12.3-inch Molecular Display with 3000x2000p resolution with support Pixelbook Pen stylus and is powered by Chrome OS with 48Wh battery. It also features an 8MP camera on the back and another 8MP shooter on the front.

It comes in multiple configurations with Intel Celeron Processor / 8th Gen Intel Core m3 / Core i5 / Core i7 CPU in 4GB RAM + 32GB SSD/ 8GB RAM + 64GB/128GB SSD/ 6GB RAM+256GB SSD storages and the prices start at $599 [Full details with configurations in the table below]. Google is also offering companion accessories-- Pixel Slate Keyboard is $199, and Pixelbook Pen is $99.

Google launched several new products including Pixel 3 phones, Home Hub smartspeaker with HD display, new generation Chromecast, Pixel Slate and more.Google Blog (screen-shot)

In a related development, Google is offering lucrative deals on the Pixel 3 series in the US during the post-Thanksgiving festive shopping campaigns Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Key Specifications Of Google Pixel Slate:

Model Google Pixel Slate Screen 12.3-inch Molecular Display with 3000x2000 LPTS LCD

Brightness: 400 nits and 72% NTSC colour gamut

Pixel density: 293 ppi (pixels per inch)

Supports Pixelbook Pen

OSChome OSProcessorIntel Celeron Processor / 8th Gen Intel Core m3 / Core i5 / Core i7 CPURAM + Storage configuration4GB RAM + 32GB SSD/ 8GB RAM + 64GB/128GB SSD/ 6GB RAM+256GB SSDCamera

Main: 8MP autofocus with F1.8 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size

Front: 8MP with F1.9 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, wide field of view

Battery48Wh battery with up to 12 hours of mixed use, 45W (5V/3A, 9V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/2.25A) fast chargingSecurityPixel Imprint Fingerprint sensor on the power button with a dedicated microcontroller for better on-device security, Titan C security chipConnectivityBluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), two USB-Cs for charging, 4K display output and quicker data transferAdd-onsDual front speakers with surround sound, 2 microphones with noise cancellation featureDimensions290.85x 202.04×7.0 mmWeight721 gColoursMidnight bluePrice

Intel Celeron Processor+ 4GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 8GB RAM with 64GB Storage: $599

8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor+ 8GB RAM with 256GB Storage: $1,599