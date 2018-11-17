Google Pixel phones are great, especially if you're looking for the best camera in a smartphone. The latest Pixel 3-series has set a new benchmark for mobile photography by combining the best camera hardware with software to deliver brilliant photographs. But the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL don't come cheap, which means buyers need to plan their purchase before being able to test out the excellent phone camera.

But what if we told you that could change. Imagine Pixel 3's capable camera in a significantly cheaper package because that's what Google is reportedly working on as rumours hint at the imminent launch of the affordable Pixel 3 Lite-series.

Google's plans to launch affordable Pixel phones have been making the rounds for a while now. A recent APK teardown revealed there are going to be two models, codenamed Bonito and Sargo, and we finally have the first look at the latter, courtesy of Russian site Rozetked.me. It is hard to dismiss the bunch of photos and specs leaked by the paper as it had accurately leaked the Pixel 3 XL ahead of its release.

By the looks of it, Google is keeping the signature dual-tone design intact and the Clearly White colour will be retained for the Pixel 3 Lite. To cut down the cost of the upcoming phone, Google appears to be using plastic instead of glass. The yellowish-green power button gives a nice touch to the phone, just like what we've seen in the Pixel 3 XL's Clearly White.

The display area doesn't look too great with those thick bezels surrounding the 5.56-inch screen with 2220 x 1080 resolution. Google seems to have used LCD instead of OLED for its display panel to make sure the Pixel 3 Lite is priced competitively, a move adopted by Apple for its iPhone XR as well.

Another downgrade is the single front-facing camera in the Pixel 3 Lite, which the report suggests is an 8MP sensor. The Pixel 3 XL packs two front cameras, one of which is a wide-angle lens for group selfies. Despite all the downgrades, the Pixel 3 Lite has the potential to become a hit.

Google is appealing the crowd with its best feature, the camera. The Pixel 3 Lite will borrow Pixel 3's 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, complete with software enhancements. This should give a tough challenge for handsets like iPhone XR, OnePlus 6T and others.

Finally, the report suggests the Pixel 3 Lite will pack a Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 2,915mAh battery, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is not seen in the Pixel 3 phones.

Now for the pricing, the Pixel 3 Lite is expected to cost somewhere between $400 and $500, which is a lot cheaper than the premium Pixel 3 XL. But customers get the greatness of Pixel 3's camera in what seems like an affordable bundle with a plastic body and LCD display. This new device will naturally be targeted towards emerging markets with India at the forefront. Seeing Google's increased focus towards the country, we can expect to hear more on this sooner than later.