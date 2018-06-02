Google Pixel 3 XL is expected to feature a full-screen display with a notch at the top

Google Pixel 3 could look identical to the Pixel 2

The decision to use notched OLED display in Pixel 3 XL could result in a price hike

Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL flagships were praised by almost everyone for their exceptional cameras, but the phones' OLED displays attracted serious criticism from reviewers. While the issue appeared to be addressed in time, there are higher expectations from Google for this year's rumoured flagships, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

New information has emerged about Google's intentions to source the OLED displays for its next flagships from LG Display once again. The internet search titan is unlikely to make the same mistake twice and Google might have a stringent quality control in place. Problematic displays or not, Google fans are in for another surprise.

According to Ice Universe and Digital Daily report, Google Pixel 3 XL is said to have an OLED display with a notch at the top. After Apple's iPhone X came with a notched display, most OEMs followed the suit and it is Google's turn to jump on board.

Even though some users might find the notch on the Pixel 3 XL another mock design, it isn't entirely surprising as Android P is already being designed to accommodate the notch. Prior to the latest report, the notch display design in the Pixel 3 XL was hinted by a bunch of leaked screen protectors.

While there's sufficient information backing the notch design, Digital Daily noted that the cost of notched OLED panels can cost up to 25 percent more compared to the standard ones. As per the report, notched LCDs, as found on the LG G7 ThinQ, can cost as much as a standard OLED display.

Does this mean, Google will shoot up the price of Pixel 3 XL for having a notched OLED display? There's a lot of uncertainty around that as the publication doesn't have a solid track record for Google-related news and the lack of evidence makes it hard to believe the news at face value.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL sometime in October, which is still months away. Some reports have also suggested that the Pixel 3 won't be a lot different in terms of design from the current Pixel 2, but the Pixel 3 XL will in significant upgrades and the notched display is a good place to start.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, the Pixel 3 XL's notch is expected to house dual front camera sensors and an edge-to-edge screen with a thicker chin at the bottom. What we are certain of in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is the Android P, which is going to bring series of new features users are going to love.