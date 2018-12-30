Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL might not have sold like the iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones this year, but they sure hold a special place among the photographers' community. The best camera experience achieved through a single lens and computational photography on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is mind-blowing, but one could blame the price tag beside stiff competition for the lackluster sales in India.

The critically-acclaimed and highly-recommended flagships by Google have only managed to get positive reviews, but if it is the camera that you're after then there's some good news in store. What if you didn't have to spend close to Rs 70,000 over Pixel 3 or even more for the Pixel 3 XL and still enjoy the enhanced photography experience? No, we're not talking about some discounts, but an entirely new Pixel-series that's cheaper than the OnePlus phones.

Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite have been fuelling the rumour mill for a while now and it has come to our attention that the new phones could arrive in the U.S. sometime in the second quarter of 2019, Android Police reported citing a reliable source. The report added that the new phones will be available through Verizon at launch.

Sadly, there's no concrete information on when exactly the Pixel 3 Lite-series will launch, but we can expect it to arrive in India seeing the potential of affordably-priced phones in the country. The new Pixel phones could be pitted against OnePlus flagships in the photography department, but there will be an imminent threat to brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung and others.

According to earlier reports, Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite will be priced around $400-$500 (about Rs 28,000-Rs 35,000). This is less than half of Pixel 3's price, which retails at about $799 in the U.S. and Rs 71,000 in India.

The biggest selling point for Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite is going to be the camera, which will pack a single 12MP rear sensor and an 8MP front snapper. The setup is identical to the one on Pixel 3, but what truly makes this dull camera configuration worthy is the software. It hasn't been fair to judge Pixel phones' cameras by their specs and the courtesy can well be extended to the upcoming "Lite" series.

Besides that, Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite, codenamed Sargo and Bonito, are expected to feature Snapdragon 710 processor 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 2,915mAh battery, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. While the Pixel 3 Lite is said to pack a 5.5-inch display, the larger variant will have a 6-inch screen without a notch.