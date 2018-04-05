Google announced on Thursday that it will start a new feature, Reserve with Google, in partnership with restaurant reservation platforms Chope, HungryGoWhere and Quandoo.

This new feature will allow Singapore users to book a table at their favourite restaurants directly on Google Maps and Search. The users can now make restaurant reservations directly on Google Maps without the need to be redirected to a separate booking site.

Users can simply click on the Find a Table button in Google Search that will show up for restaurants under the three reservation platforms. Stephanie Davis, Google Singapore's country director told Channel NewsAsia that the process will make the reservation experience "seamless".

"Singaporeans rely on Google Search and Maps to discover nearby restaurants, access user reviews and find out how to get there. Today, we are making the reservation experience even more seamless by allowing people to book a table directly," she added.

"We believe that this new integration will positively impact our users and partners."