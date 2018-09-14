Google has finally decided to kill its 'Inbox by Gmail' application by March next year. While the company did not mention the correct date, Google released a Support Guide with the goal that Inbox users can make the change to Gmail and adapt to the original email app. The change becomes effective not long after the search engine giant released new updates to Gmail from June this year.

Inbox by Gmail was an application which was launched in 2014 to enable users to get more customisable email features on the desktop and mobile devices. Originally, Gmail's user interface accompanied limited features which made Inbox by Gmail a platform to create and expand on ideas and features - more like a testing ground.

The latest features that come into the updated Gmail app, for example, 'Smart Reply,' 'Snooze Emails,' Follow-ups (nudges), and 'Hover Actions,' were at first just on Inbox by Gmail. As Google hopes to close down the service by the 2019 deadline, Gmail users may discover more features from Inbox by Gmail being coordinated into their traditional Gmail app.

According to the given course of events, Google can be relied upon to bring different features from Inbox into the Gmail for both desktop and app. The new features can enable users to customise notifications and inbox tabs through bundling. Furthermore, users can create specific labels to filters emails into different classifications.

What's more, those used to the Reminders feature from Inbox can consider using the Google Tasks and Google Keep apps, the two of which are accessible for iOS and Android. For the individuals who use email through PC, Gmail, Tasks, and Keep can be handled as they are integrated with the new material design that is taking over all of Google's products - apps and web apps.

For users, making a move from Inbox to the original Gmail app won't be a hard task. On mobile devices - Android and iPhones - they can uninstall the Inbox app and download the Gmail app. For Android, the Gmail app comes preinstalled for new devices as a part of Google Apps.