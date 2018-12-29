There are many people who receive unsolicited messages that may contain disguised links which lead to phishing websites or sites that are hosting malware. But, after almost six months of work, the tech giant Google has come up with its spam protecting feature for Messages.

As per the tech news site Android Police, published on Friday, December 28 the spam protection feature is now going live but not every Android user has received it yet. Soon after opening the Message icon, many users were seeing a prompt called "New! Spam protection"

The news reports added, "the change appears to be server-side and in a limited rollout for the time being, as other devices, we've tested, including my own, don't have it just yet."

"When it does hit your device, you should see a notification similar to that above when launching Messages."

Once introduced, the user can disable the feature in the Settings and then in the Advanced menu section. The California based company has maintained that Messages is its primary communication solution for its users.

Prior to this announcement, Google said that they were planning to shift the Message web app, which allows users to manage SMS/MMS messages on their phone from another device, from Android.com to Google.com.

It should be noted that this shifting actually shows their plans to avoid the word "Android" as much as possible.