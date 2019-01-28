Search engine giant has been hosting the Google I/O developers' conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre, in the backyard of the company's Mountain View, California campus.

The news confirmed by none other than the CEO, Sundar Pichai on Twitter. The Google I/O will be a three-day event from May 7 to May 9, 2019. There is no word on when the registration for the software programmers' conclave will begin and if history is taken as any indications, it is likely to happen in a few weeks time. Like previous years, the invitations will be limited.

Last year, Google biggest announcement was the 'Duplex', an advanced version of Google Assistant, which can literally work as a virtual assistant and can do stuff like reserve a table or book an appoint in a hair salon with human-like conversation. It is already available in select focus groups in the US, it is likely to be made available to the public via Pixel phones.

At the Google I/O 2018, it also kicked off Android Pie mobile OS development process before the official launch in August. The company also made several announcements related to improvements in Gmail, Play Store security, Maps with Google Assistant integration and more.

Similarly, in Google I/O 2019, we expect the company to unveil new enhancements for G suite services and also announce Android Q development. Besides that, the company might also unveil a mid-range Pixel 3 Lite phone series for emerging markets like India.

As per latest reports, Pixel 3 Lite is expected sport a 5.65-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with pixel density of 434 ppi (pixels per inch) and 18:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, it is said to come with Android Pie, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 670 octa-core CPU, Adreno 615 GPU, 32GB storage, 4GB RAM and a 2,915mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography hardware, it is said to house a 12.2MP primary camera with F1.8 aperture, 28mm (wide lens), ½.55-inch and 1.4µm pixel size and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). On the front, it will come with the 8MP sensor.

Google is expected to launch Pixel 3 XL Lite with bigger display and battery, while the rest of the features would remain the same.