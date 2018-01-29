Google Home's incapability to answering questions about Jesus has led the company to bar the device from answering questions about all religious figures, the media reported.

When people asked their speaker 'Who is Jesus?' the general response from Google Home seems to be "I'm not sure how to help you with that.", Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Google issued a statement saying it would disable answers for all major religious figures.

"The reason the Google Assistant didn't respond with information about 'Who is Jesus' or 'Who is Jesus Christ' wasn't out of disrespect but instead to ensure respect," Danny Sullivan, Google's public search liasion, tweeted the statement on Friday.

"Some of the Assistant's spoken responses come from the web, and for certain topics, this content can be more vulnerable to vandalism and spam."

According to reports, Google Home can identify Buddha, Muhammad and Satan but could not provide any details about Jesus.

Until the issue is fixed, according to the statement, all responses for questions about religious figures will be temporarily unavailable, fortune.com reported.