Google has finally decided to launch the upgraded Chromecast dongle in India. The all-new Chromecast 3 comes with minor tweaks compared to its predecessor that make a solid impact on the consumers' viewing experience on television.

Google Chromecast 3 was unveiled alongside the new Pixel devices earlier this month, but the dongle's price and availability in India weren't revealed at the time. Those who have been waiting to get their hands on the Chromecast 3 can finally head over to Flipkart to purchase the device.

In India, Google Chromecast 3 has been priced at Rs 3,499, which is almost twice as much as the Chromecast 2's current price in the country. But the price difference is justified by the redesign, improved performance and support for a better resolution. Before we get to that bit, here are the launch offers that buyers will find appealing while purchasing the Chromecast 3.

Google Chromecast 3 will be available on the Google Store and other online stores, but it is currently exclusive to Flipkart. As a part of the launch offers, buyers get one-year free subscription to Sony Live and six months premium ad-free streaming on Gaana. Both these subscriptions combined, buyers save up to Rs 1,050.

In addition to that, buyers also get Rs 100 cashback for purchasing the new dongle using a PhonePe account. In case you don't have one, Flipkart is offering 10 percent instant discount on using Axis Bank debit or credit card for the purchase. Finally, for the convenience of buyers, there's no 6 months cost EMI for Axis and HDFC Bank customers.

Design

Google Chromecast 3 gets a makeover with an aesthetic design that compliments the entire Google product family, including Pixel phones, Google Home speakers and such. The new design is a refreshing change from the second-gen Chromecast, complete with Google's iconic "G" logo on a matte-finish build.

The flexible HDMI cable is durable and prevents any wear and tear. But it is disappointing to see Google Chromecast 3 come equipped with a microUSB port instead of a Type-C port for charging. The overall hockey puck-like design resonates the original Chromecast design, which is well-received by consumers and critics.

The Chromecast 3 was launched in chalk and charcoal colours, but Indian customers only get the latter option.

Performance

According to Google, the new Chromecast 3 delivers 15 percent faster performance compared to Chromecast 2. The new dongle also connects to your Google Home speaker to seamlessly use voice commands to control the television.

More importantly, the Chromecast 3 now supports 60fps video streaming at Full HD (1080p) resolution instead of 720p (HD) resolution for 60fps streaming. The difference can be seen while viewing high-res movies on the television via Chromecast.

The rest of the features in the Chromecast 3 remain same as the previous-gen models. It lets you mirror your smartphone's screen, cast content from an app to the TV, cast your Android and iOS devices and play content from apps like Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies, HBO and Hulu.

Stay tuned for our review of the Chromecast 3