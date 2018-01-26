Google rolls out a couple of changes in the way users see ads on the Chrome browser from day to day. Its most recent update gives users the freedom to indefinitely mute unwanted and irrelevant ads, among others.

The Ads Settings and Mute This Ad functions on Google Chrome just got fresh additions aimed at providing users with the power to terminate ads seen on the websites and in apps, the search giant announced Friday. Normally, Google's algorithm reminds you through varying means that you have left a product at the checkout.

Also read: Google set to revive presence in China

"You visit Snow Boot Co.'s website, add a pair of boots to your shopping cart, but you don't buy them because you want to keep looking around. The next time that you're shopping online, Snow Boot Co. might show you ads that encourage you to come back to their site and buy those boots," explains Google in a statement.

With the new update, users can mute reminder ads in Ad Settings so no more targeted endorsements will bother them.

"If you aren't shopping for Snow Boot Co.'s boots anymore, then you don't need a reminder about them."

At press time, the reminder ads feature is only available "in apps and websites that partner with us to show ads", says Google. This means ads not run by Google will still be popping up every time.

Google reveals its plan to expand the tool to control ads on YouTube, Search and Gmail in the following months.

Meanwhile, Mute This Ad also gets its fair share of new controls in two significant ways. First, the tool will sync the preferred settings across all devices where a Google account is signed in. Second, Mute This Ad will be plastered everywhere on websites and apps that work with Google.

"As our products evolve, these tools will as well. We're committed to building the products that put you in control of your data today and into the future," says Jon Krafcik, group product manager of Data Privacy and Transparency at Google.