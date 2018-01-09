A section of the local Korean media reported that 'Train to Busan' actor Gong Yoo is all set to get married to actress Jung Yoo Mi soon. An online community even claimed that the duo has booked the posh Shilla Hotel as the venue for their upcoming wedding. The news went viral online.

However, Gong Yoo and Jung Yoo Mi's agency Soop Entertainment immediately thrashed the reports and dismissed it as 'just rumors.' The agency said (on their Instagram account) that the marriage news is untrue and they would be taking legal actions against those who are spreading these malicious comments.

Yoo and Yoo Mi have acted together in two films—'Silenced' and 'Train to Busan.' Meanwhile, Gong Hyo, who is close to both the stars, responded hilariously to these rumours. "Why am I never linked with Gong Yoo? Why are we always referred as the Gong siblings," she jokingly commented on the post.

Post the massive success of 'Goblin' and 'Train to Busan,' all eyes are on Gong Yoo and his next project. The actor is taking a much-needed break in his career and is busy with ad works and fan meetings. His agency has already confirmed that Yoo's next project would be a feature film.

In 2017, Gong Yoo topped the Korea Broadcast Advertising Corporation (KOBACO) survey for the most popular ad model of the year. Apart from that, his hit drama 'Goblin' almost topped all the year-end charts for the most popular drama of the year. He has also emerged as the most fashionable icon post the 'Goblin' mania. The over-sized coats and scarfs (that he used in the drama) became a runaway hit in Korea.