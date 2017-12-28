"Goblin" star Gong Yoo, "Descendants of the Sun" lead actor Song Joong Ki and AOA member Seolhyun were chosen as the top favorite advertising models of 2017 in South Korea, according to a survey.

The Korea Broadcast Advertising Corporation (KOBACO) held a survey among 5,000 Koreans aged 13 to 64.

Gong Yoo topped the survey as the most popular ad model of 2017 with 6.7 percent votes. "Goblin" became a hit drama that further solidified Gong Yoo's drawing power.

Song Joong Ki, who got married to "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Hye Kyo last October, placed second with 6.5 percent.

Seolhyun received 5.6 percent to place third while "My Love from the Star" actress Jun Ji Hyun got fourth place with 4.7 percent, followed by "Love in the Moonlight" actor Park Bogum with 4.6 percent and former miss A member and actress Suzy with 4.2 percent.

In the same survey, the respondents chose the Kanu instant coffee advertisement as the most memorable ad of 2017, followed by Park Bogum's Domino Pizza ad.

KOBACO also asked the respondents about their interest in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics that will be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

More than half, or 54 percent, said they would actively watch the Winter Olympics, including 14 percent who said they would watch most of the Games.

By gender, 57 percent of men said they would watch more TV during the Winter Olympics period from February 9 to 25, as compared to 44 percent in women.

Meanwhile, in the latest brand reputation ranking of 50 male models for the month of December, Kim Saeng Min is No. 1 with 2.07 million followed by Wanna One's Kang Daniel with 2.01 million and Gong Yoo with 844,296.

The results were released by the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation.