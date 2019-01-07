The much-awaited Golden Globe Awards 2019, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
The 76th edition of Golden Globe Awards was hosted by this year's 'Best Actress in TV Series, Drama,' Sandra Oh and actor-comedian Andy Samberg.
While Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book bagged Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy awards respectively, the Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón's Roma won Best Director and Best Best Motion Picture- Foreign Language awards.
Famous American comedian Carol Burnett has received the inaugural Television Special Lifetime Achievement Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award was given to Jeff Bridges.
Here is the complete list of winners of 76th Golden Globe awards:
- Best Motion Picture – Drama : Bohemian Rhapsody
- Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Green Book
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Glenn Close, 'The Wife'
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Rami Malek, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman, 'The Favourite'
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale, 'Vice'
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Regina King, If 'Beale Street Could Talk'
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, 'Green Book'
- Best Director - Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuarón, 'Roma'
- Best Screenplay - Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, 'Green Book'
- Best Motion Picture – Animated: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'
- Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language: 'Roma'
- Best Original Score - Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, 'First Man'
- Best Original Song - Motion Picture: Shallow, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, 'A Star Is Born'
- Best Television Series – Drama: 'The Americans'
- Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy: 'The Kominsky Method'
- Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, 'Escape at Dannemora'
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Darren Criss, 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'
- Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama: Sandra Oh, 'Killing Eve'
- Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama: Richard Madden, 'Bodyguard'
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, 'The Kominsky Method'
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, 'Sharp Objects'
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, 'A Very English Scandal'
- Cecil B. DeMille Award: Jeff Bridges