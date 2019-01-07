The much-awaited Golden Globe Awards 2019, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The 76th edition of Golden Globe Awards was hosted by this year's 'Best Actress in TV Series, Drama,' Sandra Oh and actor-comedian Andy Samberg.

While Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book bagged Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy awards respectively, the Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón's Roma won Best Director and Best Best Motion Picture- Foreign Language awards.

Famous American comedian Carol Burnett has received the inaugural Television Special Lifetime Achievement Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award was given to Jeff Bridges.

Here is the complete list of winners of 76th Golden Globe awards: