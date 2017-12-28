The 32nd Golden Disc Awards is all set to take place at the KINTEX Center on January 10-11, 2018. One of the most awaited annual award show, GDA gets a star-studded lineup of celebrities. Adding more glitz to the ceremony is actors Lee Seung Gi and Lee Sung Kyung, who will serve as hosts on the first day, with Kang So Ra and Sung Si Kyung on the next day.

Among this year's nominees, YG artists have received the maximum numbers with Big Bang, AKMU, Zion.T, Hyukoh, Black Pink, G-Dragon, Psy, and Winner dominating the list. They are followed by SM artists including Red Velvet, Girls' Generation, Super Junior, Taemin, Taeyeon, EXO, and NCT.

The voting for the 'Most Popular Artist' is currently underway and so far EXO seems to be dominating the list with 33.7% followed by BTS (27.4%), GOT7 (12.2%), Super Junior (9.6%) and Shinhwa (3.6%). EXO's 'The War' has literally dominated all the charts and awards events this year and it looks like the trends will continue through.

This year's categories will include Digital Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Special Awards, Rookie Artist of the Year, and Popular Vote Awards (Korea/Global).

The event organisers have already confirmed the participation of EXO, BTS, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, Yoon Jong Shin, IU, TWICE, and Wanna One. All these top artists are nominated in various categories including the 'Album of the Year.' More artists are likely to confirm their participation in the coming days. Going by the names, the 32nd Golden Disc Awards sounds to be a truly star-studded event.

