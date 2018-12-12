The new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters is finally here and Netflix's Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown is here to make her debut on the big screen — and in the monster movie, she is doing everything to save the planet from the giant monsters.

The latest trailer of Godzilla: King of the Monsters shows Sam Coleman (Thomas Middleditch) explaining to a congressional committee as what exactly is at stake with the giants invading the Earth. The congressional team has to determine which giants are here to stay on the planet for the betterment of humanity and which are coming to wipe away everything.

In the trailer, fans finally get to see Rodan erupting from a volcano; fans also witnessed several instances of Mothra; and finally, King Ghidorah seems to destroy everything. Apart from these monsters, what's important about the released trailer is Millie Bobby Brown.

The trailer begins with the 14-year-old finding a vintage radio, attempting to contact anyone who can be of help to save them.

Check out the trailer:



As per reports by Legendary and Warner Bros., the upcoming movie will follow the "heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance."

King of the Monsters movie was green-lit after the opening weekend of 2014 Godzilla. At the SDCC in July 2014, Legendary confirmed that they have acquired the rights to adapt Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah from Toho — the Japanese film company who created these characters.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is directed and co-written by Michael Dougherty. As per Entertainment Weekly, Dougherty described the film as:

"The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting, but there's paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we're threatened by others like his kind."

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2019, by Warner Bros. Pictures, except in Japan, where Toho will be seeing the distribution. Meanwhile, fans of Godzilla will be glad to know that there is a huge possibility that in future Godzilla movies, King Kong will finally be making an entry and if that happens, then it would surely become one of the greatest monster films of all time.