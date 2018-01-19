Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore is organizing a Chocolate Fashion Show with partner Belgian chocolatier Godiva in Changi Airport Terminal 2 transit. It will showcase the chocolatier's latest luxury collection Godiva Gold Discovery.

The show will commence on January 20 and will exhibit three magnificent dresses by designer Anne-Sophie Cochevelou, combining best features of Godiva's iconic chocolate boxes.

This is the first such show to be organized in an airport to provide travelers an experience of fashion masterpieces from around the world. Changi Airport visitors will also be able to buy the exotic chocolates from the exhibition.

The Tradition to Modernity Showpiece Dress has displayed artistically on a static mannequin that can be captivated from all angles by passing shoppers and travelers. Classic Gold Collection boxes edge the hem; the skirt is formed by triangular brown godets, and the bodice of Godiva Coeur-like lace; an array of new Gold Discovery boxes form the collar, and imitation chocolates decorate the headpiece.

The Empress Dress, with bustles of Gold Discovery boxes and garlands of chocolates, adorns a model in a photo booth to encourage shoppers to pose for a free instant photo 'wearing' the dress, upon purchase of a box of Gold Discovery or two boxes of Gold Ballotin.

Around the stage are alluring displays of Godiva Gold Discovery, where a trained hostess engages with shoppers and offers samples during peak times.

"Our great partners Godiva and Changi Airport Group welcome Gold Discovery collection into our stores, with an initiative that is stylish and incredibly artistic. We aim to satisfy every traveler's need and are committed to exceeding all expectations," said Louis Dambrine, CEO Lagaedere Travel Retail Singapore &Malaysia.

Matthew Hodges, General Managers Godiva Travel Retail comments that, "to this end, we believe that the fashion presentation will let travelers discover and experience chocolate through a very different experience."

Godiva Gold Discovery has a 28-piece collection of ganaches, pralines, mousses and caramels, along with a contemporary gold gift box with the signature 'G' and the Lady Godiva emblem.

The ganaches are in sumptuous flavors of passion fruit & pink pepper, white chocolate & bourbon vanilla, intense coffee, raspberry rose, and 85% dark chocolate. The luxurious caramels are chocolate caramel and salted caramel.

Among the pralines is an exotic new pistachio praline which sits alongside the signature hazelnut pralines in white and milk chocolate, an almond praline with whole roasted almond, the hazelnut praline with caramelized macadamia nuts, and a caramelized pecan praline.

Retailing at S$102.20 (Duty-Free Price), the Godiva Gold Discovery will be available in selected SO Chocolate and The Chocolatier shops in Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2 transit.

